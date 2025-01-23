Joey Daccord News: Gets no help in loss

Daccord stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Capitals. The third goal was an empty-netter.

This was always going to be a challenging matchup, but the Kraken's offense went quiet, which didn't help Daccord's cause. He kept it from being a more lopsided contest, but he ended up with his second loss over eight outings in January. He's allowed more than two goals just twice this month. Daccord is 16-11-2 with a 2.47 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 31 games. The Kraken host the Penguins on Saturday.