Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Gives up four goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Daccord stopped 28 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Daccord headed into the Olympics break having won each of his last four starts, but there wasn't much he could've done in this game against a red-hot Stars offense. Daccord has gone 6-4-0 with a 3.01 GAA and an .899 save percentage in his 10 appearances since the beginning of January, but with four starts in Seattle's last five games, he's been taking playing time away from Philipp Grubauer of late.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Daccord See More
