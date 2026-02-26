Joey Daccord News: Gives up four goals
Daccord stopped 28 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.
Daccord headed into the Olympics break having won each of his last four starts, but there wasn't much he could've done in this game against a red-hot Stars offense. Daccord has gone 6-4-0 with a 3.01 GAA and an .899 save percentage in his 10 appearances since the beginning of January, but with four starts in Seattle's last five games, he's been taking playing time away from Philipp Grubauer of late.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Daccord See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!4 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 323 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips24 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers28 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Daccord See More