Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Gives up three goals Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 9:44am

Daccord stopped 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's loss to the Blackhawks.

Daccord has lost his past three starts, going 0-2-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .917 save percentage in that span, but what's even more worrisome is the fact that he hasn't reached a .890 save percentage in his last two appearances. The 28-year-old has made 22 starts for the Kraken in 2024-25, going 12-8-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .913 save percentage, however, so perhaps he's simply going through a rough patch. Things won't get easier for him or the Kraken, as they'll continue their road trip with games against the Golden Knights and Avalanche on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, before the Christmas break. With it being a back-to-back look for Daccord to split the set with Philipp Grubauer.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now