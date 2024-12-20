Joey Daccord News: Gives up three goals Thursday

Daccord stopped 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's loss to the Blackhawks.

Daccord has lost his past three starts, going 0-2-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .917 save percentage in that span, but what's even more worrisome is the fact that he hasn't reached a .890 save percentage in his last two appearances. The 28-year-old has made 22 starts for the Kraken in 2024-25, going 12-8-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .913 save percentage, however, so perhaps he's simply going through a rough patch. Things won't get easier for him or the Kraken, as they'll continue their road trip with games against the Golden Knights and Avalanche on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, before the Christmas break. With it being a back-to-back look for Daccord to split the set with Philipp Grubauer.