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Joey Daccord News: Guarding cage against Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 7:11am

Daccord will patrol the blue paint at home versus Vegas on Thursday, Emerald City Hockey reports.

Daccord has gone six games without securing a victory, posting a 0-4-1 record, 4.04 GAA and .852 save percentage. The backstop and his teammates will need to be near perfect the rest of the way in order to secure a playoff spot, something Daccord has been unable to do thus far.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
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