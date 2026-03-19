Joey Daccord News: Guarding goal Thursday

Daccord will start in goal on the road versus the Predators on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Daccord snapped a three-game losing streak with a 23-save effort against the Panthers in a 6-2 win Sunday. During his slump, he was in goal for a loss to the Predators in which he gave up three goals on 26 shots. This will be Daccord's fifth start in the Kraken's last seven games, so it looks like he has a slight edge for playing time over Philipp Grubauer.