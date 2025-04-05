Joey Daccord News: Guarding goal versus Sharks
Daccord will protect the road goal versus the Sharks on Saturday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Daccord will look to keep the momentum going after he earned a 24-save shutout Wednesday versus the Canucks. That was his third win in his last seven games, a span in which he has stabilized after a rough early part of March, posting a 2.56 GAA and a .910 save percentage in that sample. Saturday's game is a good matchup for fantasy managers looking for a boost from Daccord late in the semifinals week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now