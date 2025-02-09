Joey Daccord News: Holds on for overtime win

Daccord stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Daccord's three-game skid, which started against the Flames last Sunday, came to an end as the Kraken pulled off a comeback in this contest. They were down 2-0 in the third period, but a pair of goals over a two-minute span tied the contest, and Matty Beniers scored on the power play in overtime to get Daccord back in the win column. Daccord improved to 19-14-3 on the season, and he has a 2.49 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 38 appearances. He's been a steady goalie and has gone unchallenged by Ales Stezka for starts since Philipp Grubauer was waived and demoted to AHL Coachella Valley in late January. The Kraken exit the 4 Nations Face-Off break with a brutal road back-to-back against the Panthers on Feb. 22 and the Lightning on Feb. 23.