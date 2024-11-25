Joey Daccord News: In blue paint Monday
Daccord will patrol the road crease against the Ducks on Monday, according to Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett.
Daccord will make his 15th start of the 2024-25 campaign -- the 28-year-old is 9-4-1 with a .922 save percentage and a 2.30 GAA through 14 appearances. The Massachusetts native had a five-game win streak snapped Saturday in a 2-1 loss to the Kings. Daccord will attempt to rebound against an Anaheim club that's generated 48 goals through 19 games.
