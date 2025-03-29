Joey Daccord News: In goal again Saturday

Daccord will start at home versus the Stars on Saturday, per Emerald City Hockey.

Daccord will start for the fourth game in a row. He's gone 1-1-1 with nine goals allowed over his last three outings. Saturday's matchup is the first of two in a row for the Kraken against the Stars. The visitors come into this matchup on a four-game winning streak with 15 goals scored in that span, so Daccord will likely get challenged significantly in this contest.