Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: In goal again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Daccord will start at home versus the Stars on Saturday, per Emerald City Hockey.

Daccord will start for the fourth game in a row. He's gone 1-1-1 with nine goals allowed over his last three outings. Saturday's matchup is the first of two in a row for the Kraken against the Stars. The visitors come into this matchup on a four-game winning streak with 15 goals scored in that span, so Daccord will likely get challenged significantly in this contest.

