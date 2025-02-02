Fantasy Hockey
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: In goal versus Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Daccord will tend the home twine Sunday against the Flames, per Sound of Hockey.

Daccord will make his 35th appearance of the campaign Sunday -- the 28-year-old owns an 18-12-2 record, .916 save save percentage and 2.43 GAA. The Flames are on the second half of a back-to-back, having lost 3-1 to Detroit on Saturday. Calgary is generating 2.65 goals per game this season, the fifth-worst mark in the league.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
