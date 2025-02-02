Joey Daccord News: In goal versus Calgary

Daccord will tend the home twine Sunday against the Flames, per Sound of Hockey.

Daccord will make his 35th appearance of the campaign Sunday -- the 28-year-old owns an 18-12-2 record, .916 save save percentage and 2.43 GAA. The Flames are on the second half of a back-to-back, having lost 3-1 to Detroit on Saturday. Calgary is generating 2.65 goals per game this season, the fifth-worst mark in the league.