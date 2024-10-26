Joey Daccord News: Kept busy in loss

Daccord stopped 35 of 38 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Daccord started in consecutive games for the first time this season, but he's gone 0-1-1 in that span with seven goals allowed on 74 shots. He's faced 30-plus shots in four of his five starts this season, which is unusual since the Kraken tend to be fairly stingy on the shot counter. Daccord is now 3-1-1 with 15 goals allowed on 167 shots. Philipp Grubauer will likely feature during the Kraken's upcoming five-game road trip, which includes a back-to-back next weekend. However, if Daccord can get back on track quickly, he could emerge as the team's No. 1 netminder, and he has slightly more upside in general.