Daccord put together a strong performance through the first 50 minutes of the contest before allowing two goals in a three-minute span near the end of the final period. With the loss, the 29-year-old goalie has a 12-10-5 record with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 27 outings this season. Despite the loss, his play has improved since the resurgence of Philipp Gurbauer, which has allowed Daccord to alternate starts and receive consistent rest between outings. Since Dec. 20, he has a 4-1-1 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .916 save percentage over a half dozen appearances. The Boston native remains a trustworthy option in most two-goalie fantasy formats with his steady workload and recent rate of success. If the Kraken continue to alternate starts, giving Grubauer the net in Monday's game, Daccord will likely start Wednesday in New Jersey.