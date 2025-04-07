Joey Daccord News: Leaves ice first Monday

Daccord was the first goalie off the ice ahead of Monday's road clash with the Kings, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes.

Daccord is riding a two-game winning streak during which he posted a .979 save percentage and one shutout. The 28-year-old backstop has already set new personal bests with games played (53) and wins (26) this year, but will be hard-pressed to reach the 30-win mark given there are just five games remaining.