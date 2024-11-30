Joey Daccord News: Looking to bounce back

Daccord will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Sharks, per Sound of Hockey.

Daccord had his worst start of the year Wednesday in a 5-2 loss to the Ducks, allowing five goals on 33 shots. The Kraken will also be looking to bounce back after an 8-5 loss to the Sharks in San Jose on Friday. Daccord has generally been one of the top goalies in the league this season, and he'll get a little extra defensive help with Vince Dunn returning to the Seattle lineup.