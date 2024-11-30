Fantasy Hockey
Joey Daccord

Joey Daccord News: Looking to bounce back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Daccord will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Sharks, per Sound of Hockey.

Daccord had his worst start of the year Wednesday in a 5-2 loss to the Ducks, allowing five goals on 33 shots. The Kraken will also be looking to bounce back after an 8-5 loss to the Sharks in San Jose on Friday. Daccord has generally been one of the top goalies in the league this season, and he'll get a little extra defensive help with Vince Dunn returning to the Seattle lineup.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
