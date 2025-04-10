Joey Daccord News: Loses close game
Daccord gave up two goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Daccord has started five straight games in April, going 3-2-0 with 11 goals allowed, though seven of them were in Tuesday's game in Utah. The 28-year-old netminder will not be able to reach the 30-win mark after Thursday's loss dropped him to 27-22-5 with two contests left on the Kraken's schedule. He's added a 2.69 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 56 appearances. Philipp Grubauer (illness) was cleared to back up Thursday, but it's unclear if he'll play Saturday versus the Blues or Tuesday against the Kings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now