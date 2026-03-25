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Joey Daccord News: Loses in shootout Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Daccord turned aside 21 of 24 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Florida's fourth goal in regulation deflected in off the stick of Shane Wright, who was attempting to block a centering pass by Noah Gregor. Daccord has just one win in his last seven outings as the Kraken fade out of the Western Conference playoff picture, going 1-5-1 during that stretch with a 3.94 GAA and .862 save percentage.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
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