Joey Daccord News: Makes relief appearance Sunday

Daccord stopped 16 of 19 shots after replacing Philipp Grubauer in the first period of Sunday's 6-2 loss to Detroit.

Daccord replaced Philipp Grubauer just over six minutes into the contest after the latter surrendered three goals on four shots. This was Daccord's second appearance in as many days -- he made 33 saves on 35 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over Buffalo. The 28-year-old has a firm grasp on the No. 1 netminding duties due to Grubauer's struggles this season, and through 26 appearances, Daccord is sporting a 13-9-2 record, .912 save percentage and 2.49 GAA.