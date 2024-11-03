Joey Daccord News: On wrong side of shutout
Daccord stopped 31 of 33 shots in Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Bruins.
Daccord took his fourth loss in his last five outings (1-3-1). The Kraken's offense is mostly to blame lately -- in those five games, Daccord has received one goal or less of scoring support three times. He's now 4-3-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .915 save percentage over eight appearances. He's emerged as the Kraken's No. 1 between the pipes, but that could change if his strong play continues to come in losses. The Kraken wrap up their road trip Tuesday in Colorado.
