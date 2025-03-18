Joey Daccord News: Overcomes rough first period

Daccord stopped 26 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Daccord allowed two goals in the first period, but he settled in after that to avoid another shaky outing. The Kraken supported him with six unanswered goals to cruise to the win. The 28-year-old netminder has won three of his seven games in March, but this was the first time since Feb. 22 he was able to limit an opponent to fewer than three goals. Daccord is at 23-18-4 with a 2.67 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 47 outings. Philipp Grubauer will likely get the nod in Minnesota on Wednesday, while Daccord could be back between the pipes for a tough matchup Saturday versus the Oilers.