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Joey Daccord News: Picks up shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Daccord stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

The Kraken rallied from two goals down in the third period. Daccord stayed strong after that, and he turned aside four of the Golden Knights' five shootout attempts to secure the win, his first since March 15 versus the Panthers. The 29-year-old's poor end to the season has taken the Kraken realistic playoff contention, but they did a good job to still have an impact on the race. Daccord is now 20-20-6 with a 3.03 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 47 appearances. The Kraken's next game is Saturday versus the Flames.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
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