Joey Daccord News: Picks up win Monday

Daccord secured the 6-4 victory over the Sabres on Monday despite giving up four goals on 29 shots.

Daccord was making his seventh consecutive appearance for the Kraken, having now gone 4-1-0 with a 2.40 GAA and .919 save percentage over that stretch. An upcoming back-to-back versus the Oilers and Ducks on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, should give the Boston native a night off -- with Philipp Grubauer expected to take one of those two outings.