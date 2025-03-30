Joey Daccord News: Poor showing in loss

Daccord stopped 16 of 20 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Stars. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Daccord has struggled to a 4-5-2 record with a 3.30 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 11 outings in March. This was always going to be a tough matchup, as the Stars are surging and Daccord appears to be tiring after a career-high 51 games played. The 28-year-old netminder is 24-20-5 with a 2.72 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 51 outings overall. It's unclear if he'll get another crack at the Stars in Monday's rematch or if Philipp Grubauer will draw in for the first time in five games.