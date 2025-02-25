Joey Daccord News: Pulled in Tuesday's loss

Daccord allowed five goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

Daccord was pulled for Niklas Kokko about midway through the contest. It was the second time all season Daccord has given up five goals in a game. The 28-year-old's record dropped to 20-15-3 with a 2.55 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 40 appearances. He continues to handle a heavy workload as the Kraken's starter, though the team may be interested to get Kokko more looks since any hope of a playoff berth is growing faint. The Kraken are back home against the Canucks on Saturday.