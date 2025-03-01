Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Receiving starting nod

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Daccord will start at home versus the Canucks on Saturday, per Emerald City Hockey.

Daccord was torched for five goals on 21 shots against the Blues in Tuesday's contest. The 28-year-old had won his previous two starts before that poor showing, and he'll look to get back on track. The Canucks are 1-3-0 with seven goals scored over four contests since the 4 Nations Face-Off, so this could be a favorable matchup for Daccord.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now