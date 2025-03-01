Joey Daccord News: Receiving starting nod

Daccord will start at home versus the Canucks on Saturday, per Emerald City Hockey.

Daccord was torched for five goals on 21 shots against the Blues in Tuesday's contest. The 28-year-old had won his previous two starts before that poor showing, and he'll look to get back on track. The Canucks are 1-3-0 with seven goals scored over four contests since the 4 Nations Face-Off, so this could be a favorable matchup for Daccord.