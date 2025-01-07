Joey Daccord News: Removed from IR

Daccord (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, according to Sound of Hockey.

Seattle returned goaltender Ales Stezka and defenseman Cale Fleury to the minors in corresponding moves. Daccord should return to the lineup in Thursday's road matchup versus Columbus after missing the last five games. He has posted a 12-9-2 record with one shutout, a 2.51 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 23 appearances this season.