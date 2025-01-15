Joey Daccord News: Secures second straight win
Daccord made 31 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins. He also added a shorthanded assist.
Pittsburgh found the back of the net in each of the first two periods, but Daccord shut the door in the third as Seattle rallied from a 2-1 deficit. The 28-year-old netminder has appeared in four straight games -- two starts and two relief appearances -- and has gone 2-0-0 with a 2.16 GAA and .923 save percentage. Since Philipp Grubauer has struggled in January (0-4-1 with a 4.61 GAA and .828 save percentage in five outings), Daccord seems poised to reclaim the top job in the Kraken crease.
