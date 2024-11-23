Joey Daccord News: Set to start Saturday
Daccord is expected to start on the road against LA on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Daccord has been a standout performer with a 9-3-1 record, 2.31 GAA and .923 save percentage in 13 appearances in 2024-25. He's won his past five starts while allowing just eight goals on 131 shots (.939 save percentage). The Kings are tied for 16th offensively with 3.05 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now