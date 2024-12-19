Joey Daccord News: Set to start Thursday

Daccord will protect the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, per the NHL media site.

Daccord has allowed four goals on 60 shots over his last two games, but he has gone 0-1-1 in that span since the Kraken have given him just one goal of support. He'll have a favorable matchup Thursday in his second straight start. Daccord has been the better of the Kraken's goalies, but he could use a good performance to build some momentum.