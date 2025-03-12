Joey Daccord News: Set to start versus Montreal

Daccord will guard the home goal versus the Canadiens on Wednesday, per Davy Jones' Locker Room.

Daccord is in a bit of a skid, going 1-4-0 with 19 goals allowed on 128 shots over his last five outings. He'll get a little bit of a break here with the Canadiens on the second half of a back-to-back. However, they are 4-1-1 with 18 goals scored over their last six contests, so they've been playing pretty well of late.