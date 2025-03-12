Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Set to start versus Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Daccord will guard the home goal versus the Canadiens on Wednesday, per Davy Jones' Locker Room.

Daccord is in a bit of a skid, going 1-4-0 with 19 goals allowed on 128 shots over his last five outings. He'll get a little bit of a break here with the Canadiens on the second half of a back-to-back. However, they are 4-1-1 with 18 goals scored over their last six contests, so they've been playing pretty well of late.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now