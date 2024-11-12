Joey Daccord News: Shakes off rough first period

Daccord stopped 38 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Daccord let in a pair of goals in a span of 22 seconds in the first period, but he was able to overcome that lapse by not letting another puck past for the rest of the game. The Kraken supported their goalie, rallying ahead in the second period to claim a comeback win. Daccord has won his last two starts, and he's gone 3-3-0 with 15 goals allowed over his last six outings. For the season, the 28-year-old is 6-3-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 10 appearances. He's building momentum as the No. 1 goalie, though he's unlikely to be challenged for playing time until Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed) is ready to play again.