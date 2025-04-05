Joey Daccord News: Sharp in Saturday's win

Daccord stopped 23 of 24 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Daccord allowed a goal to Will Smith in the first period, but that was it as the Kraken netminder won for the third time in his last four starts. The 28-year-old improved to 26-20-5 with a 2.63 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 53 appearances this season. He'll likely split the Kraken's next two games with Philipp Grubauer -- they visit the Kings on Monday before wrapping up the back-to-back Tuesday in Utah.