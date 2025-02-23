Joey Daccord News: Sharp in win No. 20

Daccord stopped 26 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

The 28-year-old goalie nearly delivered his second shutout of the season, but Eetu Luostarinen's shot from in close midway through the second period caromed into the net off Daccord's blocker. It was the only puck to get past him however, as he collected his second straight win and career-high 20th of the year. Daccord has allowed more than three goals only once in his last nine outings, a stretch in which he's gone 4-4-1 with a 2.33 GAA and .925 save percentage.