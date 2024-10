Daccord will defend the visiting crease in Toronto on Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Daccord will make his fourth straight start. He is 4-1-1 with a 2.79 GAA and a .914 save percentage as he has taken a firm grasp of the No. 1 job with the Kraken, ahead of Philipp Grubauer. The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.20 goals per game.