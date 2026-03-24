Joey Daccord News: Slated to start in South Florida
Daccord is expected to start on the road against the Panthers on Tuesday, Sound of Hockey reports.
Daccord has lost back-to-back games and five of his last six -- he's surrendered 21 goals on 157 shots (.866 save percentage) during that time. The 29-year-old netminder is 19-18-5 with a 2.90 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 42 appearances in 2025-26. Daccord turned aside 23 of 25 shots against the Panthers in a 6-2 win on March 15.
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