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Joey Daccord News: Slated to start in South Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Daccord is expected to start on the road against the Panthers on Tuesday, Sound of Hockey reports.

Daccord has lost back-to-back games and five of his last six -- he's surrendered 21 goals on 157 shots (.866 save percentage) during that time. The 29-year-old netminder is 19-18-5 with a 2.90 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 42 appearances in 2025-26. Daccord turned aside 23 of 25 shots against the Panthers in a 6-2 win on March 15.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
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