Joey Daccord News: Slated to start Thursday

Daccord is expected to start at home against Colorado on Thursday, per Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum.

Daccord has lost his past two starts while allowing 10 goals on 63 shots (.841 save percentage). He's 18-15-5 with a 2.86 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 38 outings in 2025-26. The Avalanche lead the league in goals per game with 3.78.