Joey Daccord News: Slated to start Thursday
Daccord is expected to start at home against Colorado on Thursday, per Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum.
Daccord has lost his past two starts while allowing 10 goals on 63 shots (.841 save percentage). He's 18-15-5 with a 2.86 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 38 outings in 2025-26. The Avalanche lead the league in goals per game with 3.78.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Daccord See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout4 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers7 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 48 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week8 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 210 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Daccord See More