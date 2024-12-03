Fantasy Hockey
Joey Daccord News: Starting again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Daccord will protect the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Daccord lost Saturday versus the Sharks, turning aside 19 of 23 shots, but apparently he'll get a chance to bounce back. Philipp Grubauer's last outing was also a loss to the Sharks, and he allowed eight goals. Daccord will face a Carolina team that has scored 19 goals over its last six games, a span in which they are 2-3-1.

