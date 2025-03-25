Fantasy Hockey
Joey Daccord News: Starting in Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Daccord will guard the road goal versus the Flames on Tuesday, Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Daccord has struggled to a 3-4-1 record with a 3.42 GAA and an .874 save percentage over eight games in March. The Flames are coming off a 3-1-0 road trip, during which they scored 13 goals, However, the Flames have struggled to score consistently this season, so this is a favorable matchup for Daccord to try to get back on track.

