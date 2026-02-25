Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Starting in Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Daccord will protect the road goal versus the Stars on Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Daccord is set to get the first half of a back-to-back, setting up Philipp Grubauer to start on the road in St. Louis on Thursday. Daccord has gone 6-3-0 over nine games since the start of January, though his 2.90 GAA and .902 save percentage don't inspire a lot of confidence against a tough, albeit depleted, Dallas roster.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Daccord See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Daccord See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Corey Abbott
22 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
23 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
27 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
31 days ago