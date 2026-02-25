Joey Daccord News: Starting in Dallas
Daccord will protect the road goal versus the Stars on Wednesday, per the NHL media site.
Daccord is set to get the first half of a back-to-back, setting up Philipp Grubauer to start on the road in St. Louis on Thursday. Daccord has gone 6-3-0 over nine games since the start of January, though his 2.90 GAA and .902 save percentage don't inspire a lot of confidence against a tough, albeit depleted, Dallas roster.
