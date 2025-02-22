Joey Daccord News: Starting in Florida

Daccord will guard the road goal against the Panthers on Saturday, according to David Dwork of The Hockey News.

Daccord has two wins in his last six outings (2-3-1) while allowing 17 goals on 192 shots. He has a 19-14-3 record with one shutout, a 2.49 GAA and a.915 save percentage across 38 appearances this season. Florida sits fifth in the league with 3.30 goals per game in 2024-25.