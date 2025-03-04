Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Daccord will guard the home goal versus the Wild on Tuesday, per Davy Jones' Locker Room.

Daccord is likely to continue to see a starter's workload even with Philipp Grubauer back from a stint in the AHL. Daccord has faltered a bit since the start of February, going 3-3-1 with a 3.21 GAA and a .901 save percentage over seven games in that span. The Wild are still without Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), but they acquired Gustav Nyquist in a trade with the Predators over the weekend to bolster their top six.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now