Joey Daccord News: Starting Tuesday

Daccord will guard the home goal versus the Wild on Tuesday, per Davy Jones' Locker Room.

Daccord is likely to continue to see a starter's workload even with Philipp Grubauer back from a stint in the AHL. Daccord has faltered a bit since the start of February, going 3-3-1 with a 3.21 GAA and a .901 save percentage over seven games in that span. The Wild are still without Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), but they acquired Gustav Nyquist in a trade with the Predators over the weekend to bolster their top six.