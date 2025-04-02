Joey Daccord News: Starting versus Canucks

Daccord will protect the road goal versus the Canucks on Wednesday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Daccord will attempt to get back on track after going 1-2-1 with 13 goals allowed over his previous four games. He won his only other start versus the Canucks this season, stopping 28 of 31 shots in a 6-3 win March 1. The 28-year-old will have to contend with a team desperate for points in the playoff race, though the Canucks are just 2-2-2 over their last six contests.