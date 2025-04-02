Fantasy Hockey
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Starting versus Canucks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Daccord will protect the road goal versus the Canucks on Wednesday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Daccord will attempt to get back on track after going 1-2-1 with 13 goals allowed over his previous four games. He won his only other start versus the Canucks this season, stopping 28 of 31 shots in a 6-3 win March 1. The 28-year-old will have to contend with a team desperate for points in the playoff race, though the Canucks are just 2-2-2 over their last six contests.

