Joey Daccord News: Stops all shots in relief

Daccord (upper body) appeared in relief Thursday, stopping all four shots he faced in a 6-2 loss to Columbus.

It was his first appearance since Dec. 22 when he went down the an injury. Philipp Grubauer has struggled this season, so we expect Daccord to get the starter's reins fast. He's 12-9-2 with a 2.47 GAA and .913 in 24 appearances, compared with Grubauer's 5-13-1 record, 3.62 GAA and .875 save percentage.