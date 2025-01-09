Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Stops all shots in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Daccord (upper body) appeared in relief Thursday, stopping all four shots he faced in a 6-2 loss to Columbus.

It was his first appearance since Dec. 22 when he went down the an injury. Philipp Grubauer has struggled this season, so we expect Daccord to get the starter's reins fast. He's 12-9-2 with a 2.47 GAA and .913 in 24 appearances, compared with Grubauer's 5-13-1 record, 3.62 GAA and .875 save percentage.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now