Joey Daccord News: Supported nicely in win

Daccord stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens.

Daccord cruised thanks to Seattle's season-high eight goals and improved his record to 4-1-1. The win halted a two-game losing streak for Daccord, who had a more favorable opponent Tuesday after Winnipeg and Carolina sent a combined 74 shots his way in the two losses. The Kraken continue their road trip Thursday in Toronto. If Daccord gets the start, it will be his fourth consecutive.