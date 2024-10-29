Fantasy Hockey
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Supported nicely in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 29, 2024 at 8:35pm

Daccord stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens.

Daccord cruised thanks to Seattle's season-high eight goals and improved his record to 4-1-1. The win halted a two-game losing streak for Daccord, who had a more favorable opponent Tuesday after Winnipeg and Carolina sent a combined 74 shots his way in the two losses. The Kraken continue their road trip Thursday in Toronto. If Daccord gets the start, it will be his fourth consecutive.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
