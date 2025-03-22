Fantasy Hockey
Joey Daccord

Joey Daccord News: Surrenders four goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Daccord gave up four goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Daccord didn't give up the decisive tally, which was Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' empty-netter, but he still end up taking his fifth loss over eight outings in March. The 28-year-old Daccord is down to 23-19-4 on the year, and he's at a 2.70 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 48 appearances. The Kraken's next game is Tuesday in Calgary. Daccord has recently been starting two of every three games, but it's not yet known if that pattern will hold heading into next week.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken

