Joey Daccord News: Surrenders three goals in loss

Daccord stopped 27 of 30 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Daccord was defeated for the third game in a row (0-2-1), and he's allowed 10 goals on 105 shots in that span. He's largely taken care of business against weaker opponents, but four of his last five regulation losses have come against teams firmly in playoff spots. Daccord is now 18-14-3 with a 2.51 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 37 appearances. The Kraken play once more prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break -- they visit the Flames on Saturday. Daccord's current skid began with a 3-2 loss to Calgary on Sunday, but he played well by stopping 32 of 35 shots in that outing.