Daccord stopped 32 of 36 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Daccord was defeated for the first time this season, though the Kraken were able to rally from behind to force overtime. While he's 3-0-1, Daccord has allowed three or more goals in three of his four starts. The 28-year-old should continue to alternate starts with Philipp Grubauer -- Daccord would be in line to start Tuesday in Montreal as the Kraken begin a five-game road trip.