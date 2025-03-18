Fantasy Hockey
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Tending twine in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Daccord will start Tuesday's road game versus the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Daccord will get the nod for the eighth time in 10 games. In his last seven outings, he's given up at least three goals each time, going 2-4-1. The Blackhawks don't have a great offense, and they've been limited to 13 goals over their last six games, earning just one win in that span.

