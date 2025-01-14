Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Tending twine in Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Daccord was the first netminder off the ice at Tuesday's morning skate, indicating he'll draw the road start versus the Penguins on Tuesday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Daccord has made three appearances in January -- he won his only start Saturday in Buffalo but has been forced into relief action twice due to Philipp Grubauer's struggles. The Penguins sit 15th in the league with 2.98 goals per game this season.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now