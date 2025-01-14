Joey Daccord News: Tending twine in Pittsburgh

Daccord was the first netminder off the ice at Tuesday's morning skate, indicating he'll draw the road start versus the Penguins on Tuesday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Daccord has made three appearances in January -- he won his only start Saturday in Buffalo but has been forced into relief action twice due to Philipp Grubauer's struggles. The Penguins sit 15th in the league with 2.98 goals per game this season.