Joey Daccord News: Tending twine Monday

Daccord was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Hurricanes.

Daccord has picked up wins in five of his last six starts dating back to Jan. 25, going 5-1-0 with a 2.17 GAA and .926 save percentage during that time. He made a road start against Carolina on Jan. 10, turning aside 33 of 36 shots (.917 save percentage) in a 3-2 loss.