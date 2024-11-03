Joey Daccord News: Tending twine Sunday

Daccord will defend the road net Sunday versus the Bruins, according to Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now.

Daccord will get the second half of Seattle's back-to-back after Philipp Grubauer played in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Ottawa. The 28-year-old Daccord has a 4-2-1 record with a 2.85 GAA and a .912 save percentage over seven appearances this season. Boston is tied for 23rd in the league with 2.67 goals per game in 2024-25.