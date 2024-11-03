Fantasy Hockey
Joey Daccord headshot

Joey Daccord News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Daccord will defend the road net Sunday versus the Bruins, according to Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now.

Daccord will get the second half of Seattle's back-to-back after Philipp Grubauer played in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Ottawa. The 28-year-old Daccord has a 4-2-1 record with a 2.85 GAA and a .912 save percentage over seven appearances this season. Boston is tied for 23rd in the league with 2.67 goals per game in 2024-25.

Joey Daccord
Seattle Kraken
